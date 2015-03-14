Calendar » CALM Celebrity Authors’ Luncheon

March 14, 2015 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

The CALM Auxiliary is thrilled to announce the 29th Annual Celebrity Authors’ Luncheon, one of Santa Barbara’s most cherished literary events, to benefit CALM’s vital programs to help prevent child abuse, and treat children and families who have suffered from violence and abuse. The 29th Annual Celebrity Authors’ Luncheon will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2015, at 10:00 am at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

This year’s celebrity author lineup includes Cindy Chupack, Kelly Corrigan, Andrew W. Marlowe, and Hank Phillippi Ryan. Andrew Firestone will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the event, and Debby Davison and Tom Weitzel will interview the authors. Book sales and signing will begin at 10:00 am. Lunch will be served at 11:45 am, and author interviews will begin at 12:45 pm.

Tickets are $150. For tickets and event information, please call (805) 969-5590 or visit http://calm4kids.org/events/celebrity-authors-luncheon. All ticket proceeds and a percentage of book sales will benefit CALM, the only nonprofit in Santa Barbara County focused solely on preventing, and treating child abuse.