CALM Community Forum

April 25, 2014 from 8:00am - 12:30pm

On Friday, April 25th, Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM) is co-sponsoring the community forum “Maternal Mental Health & Child Safety: The Tragic Consequences of Untreated Maternal Mood Disorders.” The consequences of untreated maternal mental health disorders can be tragic. With a roster of distinguished speakers and thought-provoking breakout groups, this event addresses the legal, ethical, medical, emotional, social, and economic impacts of maternal mental health and child neglect—and the question of what should be done about it.

Featured speakers include George Parnham, JD, the criminal defense attorney for Andrea Yates, who will share his journey to advocacy in the recognition and effective treatment of maternal mental illness; Dr. Nisha AbdulCader, MD, FAPP, is board certified in Child Abuse Pediatrics, and will highlight the medical aspects of child neglect and the long-term health consequences of adverse childhood experiences; and Supervisor Janet Wolf, who will be the special guest speaker from the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. This forum is open to the public and sponsored by the Child Abuse Prevention Council, CALM, First 5 of Santa Barbara, Public Health Department Perinatal Mental Health & Substance Use Coalition, Postpartum Education for Parents, and the Office of 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf, and will take place at the Santa Barbara County Education Office Auditorium, from 8:00 am–12:30 pm. The price of admission is $25. Pre-registration is required, so please register at http://is.gd/mmhcs.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376 or visit www.calm4kids.org.