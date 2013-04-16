CALM Community Lecture: Building Resiliency in Your Child
April 16, 2013 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm
CALM is pleased to open its doors to parents for a free community lecture on Tuesday, April 16th from 6:30pm to 7:30pm on the topic, “Building Resiliency in Your Child”, presented by Dr. Ryan Smith, a clinical psychologist and training coordinator at CALM. At this community lecture, parents and grandparents will learn about the research behind resiliency and why parent-child bond is a key component for building resiliency
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: CALM4KidsJGPR
- Starts: April 16, 2013 6:30pm - 7:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Barbakow Family Theater on the Crane Country Day School campus, at 1795 San Leandro Lane, Santa Barbara CA
- Website: http://calm4kids.org/