Calendar » CALM Community Lecture: Building Resiliency in Your Child

April 16, 2013 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm

CALM is pleased to open its doors to parents for a free community lecture on Tuesday, April 16th from 6:30pm to 7:30pm on the topic, “Building Resiliency in Your Child”, presented by Dr. Ryan Smith, a clinical psychologist and training coordinator at CALM. At this community lecture, parents and grandparents will learn about the research behind resiliency and why parent-child bond is a key component for building resiliency