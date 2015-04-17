Calendar » CALM Hosts Open House for Child Abuse Prevention Month

April 17, 2015 from 11:30 am - 1:00pm

CALM’s April Open Houses welcome the community to help raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month. Each Open House will begin with a tour at 11:30 am, followed by lunch with a CALM therapist. All events are FREE and will take place at CALM’s Santa Barbara office, located at 1236 Chapala Street.



Friday, April 17th 11:30am-1:00pm, “Encouraging Acceptable Behavior in Your Child” – CALM therapist Miriam Cislo gives helpful hints on ways to respond to and support your child’s behavior.

To RSVP to any of the April Open Houses, please contact Nicole Ballas at [email protected] or (805) 965-2376.