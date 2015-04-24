Calendar » CALM Hosts Open House for Child Abuse Prevention Month

April 24, 2015 from 11:30 am - 1:00pm

CALM’s April Open Houses welcome the community to help raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month. Each Open House will begin with a tour at 11:30 am, followed by lunch with a CALM therapist. All events are FREE and will take place at CALM’s Santa Barbara office, located at 1236 Chapala Street.



Friday, April 24th 11:30am-1:00pm, “Recognizing and Reporting Child Abuse” – CALM therapist Jonathan Thompson teaches you how to recognize signs of child abuse and the steps you should take to report them.

To RSVP to any of the April Open Houses, please contact Nicole Ballas at [email protected] or (805) 965-2376.