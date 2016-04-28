Calendar » CALM Ladies Get Loud Santa Maria

April 28, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

On Thursday April 28th, CALM will host its third annual “Ladies Get Loud for CALM”, a fundraiser cocktail party at the Santa Maria Country Club from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. At this special ladies’ night out, the women will be waited on hand-and-foot by “celebrity waiters” – local notable gentlemen that will be serving them local wine and delicious hors d’oeuvres throughout the evening. Enjoy a casual evening of fun and inspiration as we raise our voices to prevent child abuse and heal children and families. Enjoy local wine and a delicious meal served to you and your friends by celebrity male waiters. (Tipping is encouraged and all proceeds go towards CALM). Learn about the vital work CALM is doing in Santa Maria and beyond to prevent, assess, and treat child abuse.

Sponsorships are available:

$500 Stomp and Yell Sponsorship (includes 4 tickets)

$1,000 Scream and Shout Sponsorship (includes 8 tickets)