Calendar » CALM Online Auction

April 15, 2014 from 8:00am

As a part of their 3rd Annual “I Will Not Be Silent Campaign,” Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM) will be hosting an online auction, open to the public, from April 15th through April 30th. Participants can bid in the comfort of their own homes! The online auction will feature an impressive array of items, including a getaway to Park City, Utah, gift certificates to many top local restaurants, and much more. Funds raised will go directly to the critical programs and services that prevent, assess, and treat child abuse. Visit http://auctions.readysetauction.com/calm4kids/ on April 15th to start bidding!

There are many ways to get involved with CALM. Come in for a visit at either the Santa Barbara or Santa Maria office, donate to CALM’s efforts, and Raise Your Voice against child abuse. Unfortunately, child abuse does happen every day, in many forms—violence, sexual, neglect—and it continues to go unreported. CALM will continue to fight against child abuse for as long as it takes. PLEDGE YOUR SUPPORT TODAY, raise your voice, and join CALM’s “I Will Not Be Silent” Campaign.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376, or visit www.calm4kids.org.