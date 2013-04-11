Calendar » CALM Open House- Santa Maria

April 11, 2013 from 11:00am - 1:00pm

CALM is pleased to open its doors to the Santa Maria community for an Open House on April 11th in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, and to raise awareness for the “I Will Not Be Silent” campaign. CALM invites the community to come visit their Santa Maria offices at 218 West Carmen Lane, Suite 108, in the Western Village Shopping Center. Come meet the staff, and learn more about CALM’s vital programs and services and their mission to prevent and treat child abuse in Santa Barbara County.