Calendar » CALM Open House Santa Barbara

April 13, 2016 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

CALM is pleased to open its doors to the Santa Barbara community for an Open House on Wednesday, April 13th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, and to raise awareness for the “I Will Not Be Silent” campaign. CALM invites the community to come visit their Santa Barbara offices at 1236 Chapala Street downtown, on the corner of Chapala and Victoria Streets.

Come meet the staff and new Chief Executive Officer, Alana Walczak, and learn more about CALM’s vital programs and services and their mission to prevent and treat child abuse in Santa Barbara County. There will be a short program at 5:30 with a few words from Executive Director Cecilia Rodriguez, and recognition from Santa Barbara City Council. Board Members and staff will be leading tours through CALM’s offices and therapy rooms, where CALM therapists spend time helping children and families recover from child abuse. Refreshments will be served.