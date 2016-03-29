Calendar » CALM Open House Santa Maria

March 29, 2016 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

CALM is pleased to open its doors to the Santa Maria community for an Open House, celebrating the “I Will Not Be Silent” campaign. CALM invites the community to come visit their Santa Maria offices at 218 West Carmen Lane, Suite 108, in the Western Village Shopping Center on Tuesday, March 29th from 11:30am to 1:30pm.

Come meet the staff, learn more about CALM’s vital programs and services and their mission to prevent and treat child abuse in Santa Barbara County. There will be lunchtime food served. Guests can take small group tours to visit office space, the Parent-Child Interactive Therapy Room, and additional therapy rooms and learn about the various forms of therapy that help victims of child abuse.

Email: Lori Goodman [email protected]