CALM Parenting Workshop & Lecture

April 15, 2014 from 9:30am

As part of their awareness raising efforts during the month of April, Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM) is hosting two parenting events that are FREE and open to the community. Both events will take place at CALM’s Santa Barbara office, located at 1236 Chapala Street.

On Tuesday, April 15, at 9:30 am, CALM is hosting a parenting workshop, “Terrible Twos and Frustrating Fours: Compliance Without Tears,” facilitated by CALM Therapist Camila Barreto, MFT.

On Wednesday, April 23, at 9:30 am, CALM is hosting a parenting lecture, “Resiliency and Your Child’s Brain,” presented by CALM Therapist Ryan Smith, PsyD.

These events do not require pre-registration or an admission fee.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376 or visit www.calm4kids.org.