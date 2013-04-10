Calendar » CALM Santa Barbara Open House

April 10, 2013 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

CALM is pleased to open its doors to the Santa Barbara community for an Open House in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, and to raise awareness for the “I Will Not Be Silent” campaign. CALM invites the community to come visit their Santa Barbara offices at 1236 Chapala Street downtown, on the corner of Chapala and Victoria Streets. Come meet the staff, and learn more about CALM’s vital programs and services and their mission to prevent and treat child abuse in Santa Barbara County.