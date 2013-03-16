Calendar » CALM’s 27th Annual Celebrity Authors’ Luncheon

March 16, 2013 from 10:00am

Join celebrity and local authors for a literary luncheon to benefit CALM. Interviewed authors this year include Cat Cora, Marcia Clark, Milt Larsen, and Tiffany Baker, as well as many local Santa Barbara authors. All ticket proceeds and a percentage of book sales will benefit CALM, the only nonprofit in Santa Barbara County focused solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence.