Calendar » CALM’s 28th Annual Celebrity Authors’ Luncheon

March 8, 2014 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

Join celebrity and local authors for a literary luncheon to benefit CALM. The event will be held on Saturday, March 8, 2014 at 10:00am at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

This year’s celebrity author lineup includes Tim Conway, What’s So Funny? My Hilarious Life, Lian Dolan, Elizabeth the First Wife, Meg Gardiner, The Shadow Tracer, and Margrit Biever Mondavi, Margrit Mondavi’s Sketchbook. Many other local authors will be selling and signing their books as well.

This event is presented by the CALM Auxiliary. Book signing and purchasing will begin at 10:00am, and lunch will be served at 11:45am. The author interviews will begin at 12:45pm with Starshine Roshell and Tom Weitzel asking the questions. Andrew Firestone will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the event. All ticket proceeds and a percentage of book sales will benefit CALM, the only nonprofit in Santa Barbara County focused solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence.

Tickets cost $150. For more information, please call (805) 969-5590 or visit www.calm4kids.org.