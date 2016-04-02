Calendar » CALM’s 30th Annual Celebrity Authors’ Luncheon

April 2, 2016 from 10:00AM

The CALM Auxiliary is pleased to announce the 30th Annual Celebrity Authors’ Luncheon, one of Santa Barbara’s most cherished literary events, to benefit CALM’s vital programs to help prevent child abuse, and treat children and families who have suffered from violence and abuse. The 30th Annual Celebrity Authors’ Luncheon will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2016, at 10:00 am at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort. Join CALM for a great lunch and hear interesting interviews from a fabulous lineup of best-selling authors. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Tickets are $150. For tickets and event information, please call (805) 969-5590 or visit http://calm4kids.org/events/celebrity-authors-luncheon/. All ticket proceeds and a percentage of book sales will benefit CALM, the only nonprofit in Santa Barbara County focused solely on preventing, and treating child abuse.