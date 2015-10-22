Calendar » CALM’s 5th Annual ‘Wine, Jewelry, Chocolate’ Event!

October 22, 2015 from 2:00pm - 6:00pm

The CALM Auxiliary will host their 5th Annual Wine, Jewelry, Chocolate event on Thursday, October 22, 2015 from 2:00pm-6:00pm at the Montecito Country Club. The community is invited to enjoy the day and indulge in drinks, delicious treats, and fabulous jewelry all to benefit CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation).

Twenty-five unique jewelry designers will be showcasing and selling their jewelry and treasures, along with gently used and much adored pieces donated by members of the CALM Auxiliary. The event will also feature chocolate tastings by the Chocolate Gallery, Jessica Foster Confections, and Robitailles, who will offer samples of their most decadent chocolates. Guests can also look forward to wine tastings from Andrew Murray, Kalyra, Cielito Cellars, Sea Ranch and Royal Oaks.

Admission is $15, and includes wine and chocolate tastings. For more information about this event, please contact Martha Rogers at [email protected] or Janice Ingrum at [email protected]