Calendar » CALM’s April Open Houses - Child Abuse Prevention Month

April 10, 2015 from 11:30 am - 1:00pm

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time when CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) invites the public to join them in building a community of responsibility in child abuse prevention, and pledge support to their 4th Annual “I Will Not Be Silent Campaign” in Santa Barbara County. CALM is proud to host several events that are open to the public to learn about the vital work CALM is doing to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect, and to promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families.

CALM’s April Open Houses welcome the community to help raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month. Each Open House will begin with a tour at 11:30 am, followed by lunch with a CALM therapist. All events are FREE and will take place at CALM’s Santa Barbara office, located at 1236 Chapala Street.

Friday, April 10th 11:30am-1:00pm, “Supporting Your Child’s Brain Development” – CALM therapist Deborah Holmes discusses how parental bonds and actions can influence your child’s brain development.

Friday, April 17th 11:30am-1:00pm, “Encouraging Acceptable Behavior in Your Child” – CALM therapist Miriam Cislo gives helpful hints on ways to respond to and support your child’s behavior.

Friday, April 24th 11:30am-1:00pm, “Recognizing and Reporting Child Abuse” – CALM therapist Jonathan Thompson teaches you how to recognize signs of child abuse and the steps you should take to report them.

Friday, May 1st 11:30am-1:00pm, “Understanding Your Child’s Anxieties Through Art” – CALM therapist Christine Scott shows how art can reflect your child’s feelings and ways to interpret their colorful communication.

To RSVP to any of the April Open Houses, please contact Nicole Ballas at [email protected] or (805) 965-2376.