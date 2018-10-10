Calendar » CalSavers Workshop

October 10, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

This program will be a portable workplace retirement savings account for private sector workers whose employers don’t offer a retirement plan. The program will be administered by a private third party administrator overseen by the state and funded entirely by modest employee contributions, which means small businesses will be able to help their employees access retirement benefits at no added cost to their business. This workshop will cover:

Why CalSavers is needed

What we currently know and don’t know about the program

Employer and employee eligibility for CalSavers

How the program will work and employer responsibilities

How to stay informed as CalSavers is implemented

Venue address: 10 E Yanonali St., Santa Barbara, California, 93101, United States