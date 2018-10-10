CalSavers Workshop
This program will be a portable workplace retirement savings account for private sector workers whose employers don’t offer a retirement plan. The program will be administered by a private third party administrator overseen by the state and funded entirely by modest employee contributions, which means small businesses will be able to help their employees access retirement benefits at no added cost to their business. This workshop will cover:
Why CalSavers is needed
What we currently know and don’t know about the program
Employer and employee eligibility for CalSavers
How the program will work and employer responsibilities
How to stay informed as CalSavers is implemented
Venue address: 10 E Yanonali St., Santa Barbara, California, 93101, United States
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: NAWBO Santa Barbara
- Starts: October 10, 2018 5:30pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $15-$20
- Location: Impact Hub, Funk Zone
- Website: https://nawbo-sb.com/upcoming-events/calsavers-workshop/