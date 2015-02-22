CAMA’S MASTERSERIES PRESENTS Dawn Upshaw, soprano
With her rare natural warmth and transforming communicative power, Dawn Upshaw has achieved worldwide celebrity as a singer of opera and concert repertoire ranging from the sacred works of Bach to the freshest sounds of today. A four-time Grammy®Award winner and the first vocal artist to receive the MacArthur “genius grant” Fellowship, Dawn Upshaw is featured on more than 50 recordings, including the million-selling Symphony No.3 by Henryk Górecki.
“Upshaw’s instrument has the kind of power, clarity and pure beauty that can transfix a listener.”
—Pioneer Press
Charles Ives: Songs My Mother Taught Me; The Cage;
Tom Sails Away; Memories (Very Pleasant, Rather Sad);
The Housatonic at Stockbridge; Down East
Charles Ives: The Alcotts, from Piano Sonata No.2
(Gilbert Kalish, piano)
Franz Schubert: Im Frühling; Geheimes;
Wandrers Nachtlied (Über Allen Gipfeln ist Ruh’);
Gretchen am Spinnrade; An den Mond (D.296);
Versunken; Lied der Mignon (Nur wer die Sehnsucht kennt);
Rastlose Liebe
Béla Bartók: Annyi bánat; Régi Keserves; Párositó;
Eddig való; ‘Hatforintos’ Nóta
Maurice Ravel: Histoires Naturelles (Le paon, Le grillon,
Le cygne, Le martin-pêcheur, La pintade)
William Bolcom: Song of Black Max
(As Told by the de Kooning Boys); Waitin’; George
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 22, 2015 4:00pm
- Price: Section A - $49 Section B - $39
- Location: LOBERO THEATRE 33 EAST CANON PERDIDO STREET SANTA BARBARA, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/cama-dawn-upshaw/