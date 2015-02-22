Calendar » CAMA’S MASTERSERIES PRESENTS Dawn Upshaw, soprano

February 22, 2015 from 4:00pm

With her rare natural warmth and transforming communicative power, Dawn Upshaw has achieved worldwide celebrity as a singer of opera and concert repertoire ranging from the sacred works of Bach to the freshest sounds of today. A four-time Grammy®Award winner and the first vocal artist to receive the MacArthur “genius grant” Fellowship, Dawn Upshaw is featured on more than 50 recordings, including the million-selling Symphony No.3 by Henryk Górecki.

“Upshaw’s instrument has the kind of power, clarity and pure beauty that can transfix a listener.”

—Pioneer Press

Charles Ives: Songs My Mother Taught Me; The Cage;

Tom Sails Away; Memories (Very Pleasant, Rather Sad);

The Housatonic at Stockbridge; Down East

Charles Ives: The Alcotts, from Piano Sonata No.2

(Gilbert Kalish, piano)

Franz Schubert: Im Frühling; Geheimes;

Wandrers Nachtlied (Über Allen Gipfeln ist Ruh’);

Gretchen am Spinnrade; An den Mond (D.296);

Versunken; Lied der Mignon (Nur wer die Sehnsucht kennt);

Rastlose Liebe

Béla Bartók: Annyi bánat; Régi Keserves; Párositó;

Eddig való; ‘Hatforintos’ Nóta

Maurice Ravel: Histoires Naturelles (Le paon, Le grillon,

Le cygne, Le martin-pêcheur, La pintade)

William Bolcom: Song of Black Max

(As Told by the de Kooning Boys); Waitin’; George