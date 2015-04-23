Calendar » CAMA’S MASTERSERIES PRESENTS Ian Bostridge, tenor

April 23, 2015 from 8:00 PM

English tenor Ian Bostridge is an artist of major prominence in the world of classical music. His insight into the intimate relationship between music and poetry led the BBC to feature him in a 1997 documentary exploring Schubert’s haunting song cycle Winterreise, which Bostridge will perform in its entirety at the Lobero.

“The audience was on the edge of its seats … It was a Winterreisestretched to the breaking point of inherited musical tradition … never boring and always provocative — a performance at once bracing, riveting and effective.”

—LA Opus

Franz Schubert: Winterreise (complete song cylce)