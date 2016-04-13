CAMA’S MASTERSERIES PRESENTS Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano
Following his sparkling performance last season with the London Philharmonic, the multi-award-winning pianist JEAN-EFFLAM BAVOUZET returns in solo recital. Bavouzet is active worldwide as recitalist, concerto soloist and recording artist, winning Gramophone awards for his recording of concertos by Debussy and Ravel, and for his fourth volume of Debussy’s Complete Works for Piano. In 2012 Gramophone nominated Bavouzet as one of their Artists of the Year.
Program of Beethoven, Schumann, Ravel and Debussy
Works to be announced
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 13, 2016 8:00PM - 10:00PM
- Price: $49 - Section A $39 - Section B
- Location: Lobero Theatre - 33 E. Cannon Perdido, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://tinyurl.com/j7mglcs