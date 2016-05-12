Calendar » CAMA’s Masterseries Presents Mischa Maisky

May 12, 2016 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

MISCHA MAISKY (b.1948) has the distinction of being the only cellist in the world to have studied with both Mstislav Rostropovich and Gregor Piatigorsky. Rostropovich lauded Maisky as “one of the most outstanding talents of the younger generation of cellists. His playing combines poetry and exquisite delicacy with great temperament and brilliant technique.” Born in Latvia, educated in Russia, after being imprisoned in a labor camp near Gorky for 18 months in 1970, he emigrated from the USSR to Israel.

Maisky’s recordings have enjoyed worldwide acclaim and have been awarded five times the prestigious Record Academy Prize in Tokyo, three times Echo Deutscher Schallplattenpreis, Grand Prix du Disque in Paris, and the Diapason d’Or of the Year.

Daughter LILY MAISKY was born in Paris in 1987, moving to Brussels soon after. She began playing the piano at the age of four. Lily features on several Deutsche Grammophon and EMI recording releases, and has been frequently broadcast on European and Asian radio and television.

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No.3 in G minor, BWV1029

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No.2 in G minor, Op.5, No.2

Benjamin Britten: Sonata in C, Op.65 (1961)

Astor Piazzola: Le Grand Tango (1982)