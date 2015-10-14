Calendar » CAMA’S MASTERSERIES PRESENTS Sir András Schiff, Piano

October 14, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Sir ANDRÁS SCHIFF returns to CAMA’s Masterseries with his “Last Sonatas” Project. The world-renowned and critically acclaimed pianist, conductor, teacher and lecturer will play the final piano sonatas of Mozart, Haydn, Beethoven and Schubert. Although only Schubert wrote his last sonata when approaching death, all of these works testify to the highest level of artistic maturity and pianistic possibility.

The Last Sonatas

Franz Joseph Haydn: Sonata in E-flat Major, Hob.XVI/52, L.62

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No.32 in C minor, Op.111

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No.18 in D Major, K.576

Franz Schubert: Sonata No.21 in B-flat Major, D.960