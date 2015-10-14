CAMA’S MASTERSERIES PRESENTS Sir András Schiff, Piano
Sir ANDRÁS SCHIFF returns to CAMA’s Masterseries with his “Last Sonatas” Project. The world-renowned and critically acclaimed pianist, conductor, teacher and lecturer will play the final piano sonatas of Mozart, Haydn, Beethoven and Schubert. Although only Schubert wrote his last sonata when approaching death, all of these works testify to the highest level of artistic maturity and pianistic possibility.
The Last Sonatas
Franz Joseph Haydn: Sonata in E-flat Major, Hob.XVI/52, L.62
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No.32 in C minor, Op.111
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No.18 in D Major, K.576
Franz Schubert: Sonata No.21 in B-flat Major, D.960
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 14, 2015 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $59 - Section A $49 - Section B
- Location: Lobero Theatre - 33 E. Cannon Perdido, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/cama-andras-schiff/