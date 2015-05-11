Calendar » CAMA’S MASTERSERIES PRESENTS TETZLAFF-VOGT DUO

May 11, 2015 from 8:00pm

Christian Tetzlaff, violin and Lars Vogt, piano

The Tetzlaff-Vogt Duo brings together two stellar German talents: violinist Christian Tetzlaff, who has wowed Masterseries audiences in two solo recitals and with his Tetzlaff Quartet, and pianist Lars Vogt, one of the leading soloists and chamber musicians of his generation.

“It was obvious why these two musicians work together: rarely is a musical conversation so perfectly matched and flawlessly executed….”

—ArtsATL

W.A. Mozart: Sonata No.32 in B-flat Major, K.454

Béla Bartók: Sonata No.1 for Violin and Piano, Sz.75, BB84 (1921)

Anton Webern: Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op.7

Johannes Brahms: Sonata No.3 in D minor, Op.108