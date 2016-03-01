Calendar » CAMA’S MASTERSERIES PRESENTS The English & Celtic Viol Jordi Savall, 7-string bass viol & treble vio

March 1, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

JORDI SAVALL is one of the most multifariously gifted musicians of his generation. His career as a concert performer, teacher, researcher and creator of musical and cultural projects, make him one of the principal architects of the current revaluation of historical music. He has created over 170 recordings, garnering a Grammy® Award and the Midem Classical Music Award. Savall was appointed “Artist for the Peace” in 2008 in the United Nations’ Goodwill Ambassadors program.

Savall partners with FRANK McGUIRE, founding member of Lyra Celtica and master of the Irish frame drum (bodhrán), in a program expressing the vitality, beauty, emotion and charm of the British Isles.