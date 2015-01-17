Calendar » CAMA’s Masterseries presentsJuilliard String Quartet

January 17, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

The Juilliard String Quartet continues its vibrant and pioneering tradition of music-making and teaching. Since its inception in 1946, the Quartet has made manifest the credo of founders Robert Mann and William Schuman to “play new works as if they were established masterpieces, and established masterpieces as if they were new.” Violinist Ronald Copes, a local favorite and former music faculty member at UC Santa Barbara, has played violin II with this distinguished quartet since 1997.

Joseph Lin, violin

Ronald Copes, violin

Roger Tapping, viola

Joel Krosnick, cello

“Each of the four has a notably beautiful tone, a sound that sings out but also blends. They show a shared understanding of the music they play; every bow stroke adds to its meaning and its integrity.”

—Chicago Tribune

Franz Joseph Haydn: Quartet in G Major, Op.33, No.5

Shulamit Ran: Quartet No.2, “Vistas” (1989)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quartet No.16 in F Major, Op.135