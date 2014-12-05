CAMA’S MAsterseries presentsThe Tallis Scholars
Peter Phillips and The Tallis Scholars, founded 1973, have done more than any other group to establish the sacred vocal music of the Renaissance as one of the great repertoires of Western classical music. Renowned for capturing the purity and clarity of Renaissance music, their 60+ recordings have attracted many prestigious awards including Record of the Year from Gramophone magazine, the Diapason d’Or de l’Année in France, and induction in 2013 into Gramophone’s Hall of Fame.
“The rock stars of Renaissance vocal music”
—The New York Times
“Anyone familiar with Renaissance music knows that this group has attained superstardom among its ilk.”
—Boston Globe
William Byrd: Vigilate
Josquin des Prez: Missa Gaudeamus
John Taverner: Ave dei patris filia
William Byrd: Laetentur coeli
William Byrd: Nunc dimittis
William Byrd: Ave verum corpus
Edmund Turges: Magnificat
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 5, 2014 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: Subscriptions are available by calling CAMA at (805) 966-4324. Single tickets on sale October 24, 2014. Section A - $49 Secti
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido Street
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/cama-the-tallis-scholars/