CAMA’S MAsterseries presentsThe Tallis Scholars

December 5, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Peter Phillips and The Tallis Scholars, founded 1973, have done more than any other group to establish the sacred vocal music of the Renaissance as one of the great repertoires of Western classical music. Renowned for capturing the purity and clarity of Renaissance music, their 60+ recordings have attracted many prestigious awards including Record of the Year from Gramophone magazine, the Diapason d’Or de l’Année in France, and induction in 2013 into Gramophone’s Hall of Fame.

“The rock stars of Renaissance vocal music”

—The New York Times

“Anyone familiar with Renaissance music knows that this group has attained superstardom among its ilk.”

—Boston Globe

William Byrd: Vigilate

Josquin des Prez: Missa Gaudeamus

John Taverner: Ave dei patris filia

William Byrd: Laetentur coeli

William Byrd: Nunc dimittis

William Byrd: Ave verum corpus

Edmund Turges: Magnificat