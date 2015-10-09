Camerata Pacifica: 3 Romantics and a Contemporary
Join Camerata Pacifica for a deeply moving concert performed by stellar musicians of national and international acclaim. These artists bring incredible depth, skill and passion to their work, energizing and re-energizing both standard and new repertoire. You won't hear chamber music of this caliber anywhere else!
Repertoire:
Gioacchino Rossini’s Duet in D Major for Cello & Double Bass
Carl Maria von Weber’s Trio in G minor for Flute, Cello & Piano, Op. 63
Ian Wilson’s “AT”, Trio for Flute, Violin & Cello (WORLD PREMIERE)
Bedřich Smetana’s Trio in G minor for Piano & Strings, Op. 15
Featured artists:
Adrian Spence (Flute)
Giora Schmidt (Violin)
Ani Aznavoorian (Cello)
Timothy Eckert (Double Bass)
Michael McHale (Piano)
Contact Us:
(805) 884-8410
[email protected]
www.cameratapacifica.org
https://www.facebook.com/Camerata-Pacifica
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Bissell House Bed & Breakfast in Pasadena
- Starts: October 9, 2015 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
- Price: $58 ($10 Student Rush tickets available)
- Location: Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://cameratapacifica.org/?post_type=event&p=1374
