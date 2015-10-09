Calendar » Camerata Pacifica: 3 Romantics and a Contemporary

October 9, 2015 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Join Camerata Pacifica for a deeply moving concert performed by stellar musicians of national and international acclaim. These artists bring incredible depth, skill and passion to their work, energizing and re-energizing both standard and new repertoire. You won't hear chamber music of this caliber anywhere else!

Repertoire:

Gioacchino Rossini’s Duet in D Major for Cello & Double Bass

Carl Maria von Weber’s Trio in G minor for Flute, Cello & Piano, Op. 63

Ian Wilson’s “AT”, Trio for Flute, Violin & Cello (WORLD PREMIERE)

Bedřich Smetana’s Trio in G minor for Piano & Strings, Op. 15

Featured artists:

Adrian Spence (Flute)

Giora Schmidt (Violin)

Ani Aznavoorian (Cello)

Timothy Eckert (Double Bass)

Michael McHale (Piano)

Contact Us:

(805) 884-8410

[email protected]

www.cameratapacifica.org

https://www.facebook.com/Camerata-Pacifica