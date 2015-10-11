Camerata Pacifica: 3 Romantics and a Contemporary
Join Camerata Pacifica for a deeply moving concert performed by stellar musicians of national and international acclaim. These artists bring incredible depth, skill and passion to their work, energizing and re-energizing both standard and new repertoire. You won't hear chamber music of this caliber anywhere else!
Repertoire:
- Gioacchino Rossini’s Duet in D Major for Cello & Double Bass
- Carl Maria von Weber’s Trio in G minor for Flute, Cello & Piano, Op. 63
- Ian Wilson’s “AT”, Trio for Flute, Violin & Cello (WORLD PREMIERE)
- Bedřich Smetana’s Trio in G minor for Piano & Strings, Op. 15
Featured artists:
Adrian Spence (Flute)
Giora Schmidt (Violin)
Ani Aznavoorian (Cello)
Timothy Eckert (Double Bass)
Michael McHale (Piano)
Contact Us:
(805) 884-8410
[email protected]
www.cameratapacifica.org
https://www.facebook.com/Camerata-Pacifica
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Bissell House Bed & Breakfast in Pasadena
- Starts: October 11, 2015 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
- Price: $50 ($10 Student Rush tickets available)
- Location: Temple Beth Torah, 7620 Foothill Road, Ventura, CA
- Website: http://cameratapacifica.org/?post_type=event&p=1374
- Sponsors: The Bissell House Bed & Breakfast in Pasadena