Camerata Pacifica: Bach, Carter & more…

November 18, 2016 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

This concert includes Bach's 2 Part Invention in F Major, BWV 779 and Trio Sonata in G Major, BWV 1038; Carter's Sonata for Flute, Oboe, Cello & Harpsichord; Dutilleux's Les Citations for Harpsichord, Percussion, Oboe & Bass; Bach's Chromatic Fantasy & Fugue in D Minor, BWV 903; Andy Akiho's 21, for Marimba & Cello; Naoko Hishinuma's On a Full Moon Night; and Caroline Shaw's Boris Kerner, for Cello & Flower Pots. Featured artists include Adrian Spence, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Timothy Eckert, bass; Paolo Bordignon, harpsichord; and Ji Hye Jung, percussion.