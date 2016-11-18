Camerata Pacifica: Bach, Carter & more…
This concert includes Bach's 2 Part Invention in F Major, BWV 779 and Trio Sonata in G Major, BWV 1038; Carter's Sonata for Flute, Oboe, Cello & Harpsichord; Dutilleux's Les Citations for Harpsichord, Percussion, Oboe & Bass; Bach's Chromatic Fantasy & Fugue in D Minor, BWV 903; Andy Akiho's 21, for Marimba & Cello; Naoko Hishinuma's On a Full Moon Night; and Caroline Shaw's Boris Kerner, for Cello & Flower Pots. Featured artists include Adrian Spence, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Timothy Eckert, bass; Paolo Bordignon, harpsichord; and Ji Hye Jung, percussion.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Bissell House
- Starts: November 18, 2016 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
- Price: $58
- Location: Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Rd. Santa Barbara, CA 93108
- Website: http://cameratapacifica.org/?post_type=event&p=1637
