Camerata Pacifica: Beethoven & Brahms to Reich & Vine
February 17, 2017 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
This concert set includes Beethoven's Sonata for Piano and Cello in G Minor, Op. 5 No. 2; Reich's "New York Counterpoint"; Vine's "Inner World"; Mozart's Adagio in B Minor, K. 540; and Brahms' Trio in A Minor for Piano, Clarinet, and Cello, Op. 114. Featured artists include Warren Jones, Ani Aznavoorian, and Jose Franch-Ballester.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Stratz & Company Financial Services
February 17, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
- Price: $58
- Location: Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Rd. Santa Barbara, CA 93108
- Website: http://cameratapacifica.org/?post_type=event&p=1639
