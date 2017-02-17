Calendar » Camerata Pacifica: Beethoven & Brahms to Reich & Vine

February 17, 2017 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

This concert set includes Beethoven's Sonata for Piano and Cello in G Minor, Op. 5 No. 2; Reich's "New York Counterpoint"; Vine's "Inner World"; Mozart's Adagio in B Minor, K. 540; and Brahms' Trio in A Minor for Piano, Clarinet, and Cello, Op. 114. Featured artists include Warren Jones, Ani Aznavoorian, and Jose Franch-Ballester.