Camerata Pacifica: Beethoven & Brahms to Reich & Vine

February 17, 2017 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

This concert set includes Beethoven's Sonata for Piano and Cello in G Minor, Op. 5 No. 2; Reich's "New York Counterpoint"; Vine's "Inner World"; Mozart's Adagio in B Minor, K. 540; and Brahms' Trio in A Minor for Piano, Clarinet, and Cello, Op. 114. Featured artists include Warren Jones, Ani Aznavoorian, and Jose Franch-Ballester.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Stratz & Company Financial Services
  • Starts: February 17, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
  • Price: $58
  • Location: Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Rd. Santa Barbara, CA 93108
  • Website: http://cameratapacifica.org/?post_type=event&p=1639
