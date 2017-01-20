Camerata Pacifica: Mozart & Gounod Wind Serenades
January 20, 2017 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
This concert set includes Myslivecek's Wind Octet No. 3 in B-flat Major; Mozart's Serenade for Winds in C Minor, K. 388 and Serenade for Winds in E-flat Major, K. 375; and Gounod's Petite Symphonie. Featured artists include Adrian Spence, James Austin Smith, Claire Brazeau, Jose Franch-Ballester, Bil Jackson, Gina Cuffari, Judith Farmer, Martin Owen, and Richard Berry.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jordan & Sandra Laby
- Starts: January 20, 2017 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Price: $58
- Location: Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Rd. Santa Barbara, CA 93108
- Website: http://cameratapacifica.org/?post_type=event&p=1638
- Sponsors: Jordan & Sandra Laby