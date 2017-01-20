Calendar » Camerata Pacifica: Mozart & Gounod Wind Serenades

January 20, 2017 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

This concert set includes Myslivecek's Wind Octet No. 3 in B-flat Major; Mozart's Serenade for Winds in C Minor, K. 388 and Serenade for Winds in E-flat Major, K. 375; and Gounod's Petite Symphonie. Featured artists include Adrian Spence, James Austin Smith, Claire Brazeau, Jose Franch-Ballester, Bil Jackson, Gina Cuffari, Judith Farmer, Martin Owen, and Richard Berry.