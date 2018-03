Calendar » Camerata Pacifica: Prokofiev, Harbison & Shostakovich

September 15, 2017 from 7:30 p.m.

Prokofiev | Sonata for Flute & Piano in D Major, Op. 94

Harbison | String Trio

Shostakovich | Piano Trio No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 67

Adrian Spence, flute; Paul Huang, The Bob Christensen Chair in Violin; Richard O’Neill, viola; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Inna Faliks, piano