Camerata Pacifica Season Opening
Join Camerata Pacifica for a deeply moving concert performed by stellar musicians of national and international acclaim. These artists bring incredible depth, skill and passion to their work, energizing and re-energizing both standard and new repertoire. You won't hear chamber music of this caliber anywhere else!
This concert includes Eugène Ysaÿe's Sonata No. 3 in D minor for Solo Violin, Op. 27, “Georges Enescu”; Johannes Brahms' Sonata No. 1 in E minor for Piano & Cello, Op. 38; Pablo de Sarasate's Spanish Dance No. 3, Op. 22, “Romanza Andaluza”; and César Franck's Quintet in F minor for Piano & Strings. Featured artists are Paul Huang and Agnes Gottschewski (Violins), Richard O’Neill (Viola), Ani Aznavoorian (Cello) and Warren Jones (Piano).
For more information:
(805) 884-8410
www.cameratpacifica.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 18, 2015 1:00 pm and 7:30 pm - 2:00 pm and 9:30 pm
- Price: $30 and $58
- Location: Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://cameratapacifica.org/?post_type=event&p=1373