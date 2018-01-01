Calendar » Camerata Pacifica Season Opening

September 18, 2015 from 1:00 pm and 7:30 pm - 2:00 pm and 9:30 pm

Join Camerata Pacifica for a deeply moving concert performed by stellar musicians of national and international acclaim. These artists bring incredible depth, skill and passion to their work, energizing and re-energizing both standard and new repertoire. You won't hear chamber music of this caliber anywhere else!

This concert includes Eugène Ysaÿe's Sonata No. 3 in D minor for Solo Violin, Op. 27, “Georges Enescu”; Johannes Brahms' Sonata No. 1 in E minor for Piano & Cello, Op. 38; Pablo de Sarasate's Spanish Dance No. 3, Op. 22, “Romanza Andaluza”; and César Franck's Quintet in F minor for Piano & Strings. Featured artists are Paul Huang and Agnes Gottschewski (Violins), Richard O’Neill (Viola), Ani Aznavoorian (Cello) and Warren Jones (Piano).

For more information:

(805) 884-8410

[email protected]

www.cameratpacifica.org