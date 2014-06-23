Calendar » CAMP-Design/Build Mgmt. Using Building Material

June 23, 2014 from 9:00 - 4:00

Design/Build and Project Management Using REAL Building Material (Level 2)

Summer Camp for grade entering 5th to 9th

A TURN-KEY process of building from conceptual stage to completion. You will design, administer contracts, apply for design and loan approval, plan and update schedule, estimate and purchase material, build with proper structural design and seismic tie-down. Decorate the interior and landscape, make it look professional and real. Move in if you are two inches tall. All material provided except plants.