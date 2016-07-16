Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 12:58 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Campaign 2016:  Faith, Bias, and the Wish for Kings

July 16, 2016 from 2:30pm - 5:00pm

Tom Mates, author of A JUDEO-ISLAMIC NATION, an analysis of American politics, religion, and anti-intellectualism, will discuss the campaign, and the media and their role in it.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: July 16, 2016 2:30pm - 5:00pm
  • Price: Donation: $2 members/$5 non-members/Free with student ID
  • Location: Patio Room, Vista del Monte Retirement CommunitySBH
  • Website: http://www.SBHumanists.org
  • Sponsors: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
 
 
 