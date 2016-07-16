Campaign 2016: Faith, Bias, and the Wish for Kings
July 16, 2016 from 2:30pm - 5:00pm
Tom Mates, author of A JUDEO-ISLAMIC NATION, an analysis of American politics, religion, and anti-intellectualism, will discuss the campaign, and the media and their role in it.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
- Starts: July 16, 2016 2:30pm - 5:00pm
- Price: Donation: $2 members/$5 non-members/Free with student ID
- Location: Patio Room, Vista del Monte Retirement CommunitySBH
- Website: http://www.SBHumanists.org
- Sponsors: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara