Calendar » Campaign for Student Success “Show Us Your Love” Kick-off Party!

April 4, 2014 from 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College is asking you to save the date and RSVP to this year’s “Show Us Your Love” Campaign for Student Success Kick-Off Party. It is something you won’t want to miss! This year’s theme is Vaquero Square and it will transform SBCC’s Sports Pavilion into a festive plaza full of great food, music, club and program booths, opportunities to meet SBCC Faculty, students, Alumni and community members.

The event marks the start of an eight-week volunteer-driven campaign to raise funds for critical SBCC programs and student support so that all Santa Barbara county residents who want to attend college can, despite their income. Keep the doors of opportunity open at SBCC and volunteer for the Campaign for Student Success.

Please RSVP to Dawn Sanchez at (805) 730-4401 or e-mail [email protected] For more information on this year’s “Show Us Your Love” Campaign for Student Success visit showusyourlove.org.



Date: Friday, April 4th

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Location: SBCC Sports Pavilion, 721 Cliff Dr.

Cost: Free