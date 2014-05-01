Calendar » Campus on the Hill

May 1, 2014 from 5:30pm - 7:00p.m.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the first higher education degrees awarded in Santa Barbara—by Santa Barbara Normal School, which eventually became UCSB. For most of those years, students studied high above the city on the Riviera campus, which still graces the hillside in large part because of Santa Barbara’s distinctive commitment to historic preservation. This illustrated lecture will take us back to those years. A wine-and-cheese reception will follow the talk.