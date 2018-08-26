Calendar » Campus Point Kayak Surfing

August 26, 2018 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Getting through and feeling comfortable in the surf zone are important parts of ocean kayaking. Timing and a good brace are essential in the surf. Not only do we learn these skills but we have a blast doing it. Learn techniques for launching and landing in the surf as well as how to keep your stability while surf kayaking.

Our beach talk will cover wave formation, reflecting and refracting waves and surf zone safety precautions. This four hour class will give you the opportunity to practice your maneuvering skills. If you have avoided the surf zone or need to sharpen your surf skills, then this class will greatly benefit you.

The class fee includes instruction and kayaking equipment. Taking a kayak rolling class before the surf zone class gives you more options in the surf; however, it is not a prerequisite. Wet suits are required and rental information about local rental retailers is available when you register for the class.