Campus Point Kayak Tours

July 7, 2018 from 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Have you seen paddlers working their way down our coast and ever wondered how you could get out there with the seal lions and dolphins? Well, now is your chance. With our sit-on-top kayaks the only skill needed is ability to swim and a desire to get on the ocean. We will meet at UCSB Campus Point, organize our gear, give a short lesson, then get on the water. Enjoy a fun 1-2 hour paddle along our local seaside kelp beds.



Fees include kayak equipment and safety gear, guides. You will need to provide your personal swim gear, water and snack recommended or good breakfast beforehand.



Tours start every Saturday morning (6/30/18-9/1/18) at 9 am from Campus Point Rental Center. Prior registration required. 4 ppl minimum required to provide a tour. Registration closes Fridays at 5:00 pm for tours leaving the following Saturday.