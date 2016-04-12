Calendar » CAN ALZHEIMER’S BE STOPPED?

April 12, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Join us for a pre-screening of the PBS NOVA program Can Alzheimer's Be Stopped? followed by a panel discussion with Kenneth Kosik, MD (Co-Director Neuroscience Research Institute UC Santa Barbara),Sarah Holt (Producer at HHMI/Tangled Bank Studios, & NOVA/PBS), and Rhonda Spiegel (CEO, Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Chapter) and Francisco Lopera, MD (Professor of Behavioral Neurology, Chief of Neurosciences Program-University of Antioquia, Coordinator Group of Neurosciences of Antioquia). The discussion will be moderated by Julia Cort, Senior Producer, NOVA.

Alzheimer’s disease strikes at the core of what makes us human: our capacity to think, to love, and to remember. The cause of Alzheimer’s ­ and whether it can be stopped ­ is one of the greatest medical mysteries of our time. Alzheimer’s ravages the minds of over 40 million victims worldwide, stripping them of their memories and often their dignity on a poignant march that can lead to death. Join investigators as they gather clues and attempt to reconstruct the molecular chain of events that ultimately leads to dementia, and follow key researchers in the field who have helped to develop the leading theories of the disease. Along the way, meet individuals from all walks of life who will reveal what it’s like to struggle with Alzheimer’s. Among them, members of a unique Colombian family who have learned that their genetic predisposition all but guarantees early onset Alzheimer’s. Yet there may be hope. Join these courageous patients as they participate in clinical trials, and go behind the scenes of major drug trials to see how researchers target and test therapies that may slow and even prevent Alzheimer’s.

This event is sponsored by NOVA and the Carsey-Wolf Center.