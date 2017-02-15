Calendar » “CAN WE TALK . . . AND LISTEN TO ONE ANOTHER?”

February 15, 2017 from 12:00 pm - 2:00pm



“CAN WE TALK . . . AND LISTEN TO ONE ANOTHER?" lesson of the 2016 election is that too many of us simply don’t talk to, or listen to those with whom we do not readily agree. But the centerpiece of the League of Women Voters’ work remains the expansion of public participation in governmental affairs for a healthy democracy, and respect for the voices of all Americans. We believe that a robust public dialog is critical to a healthy democracy. Something has gone wrong and our League has made a commitment to addressing the problem.

The February 15 Forum, which will be held noon at The Faulkner Gallery in the Santa Barbara Public Library (40 E. Anapamu Street), will address the question “Can We Talk…and Listen to One Another”? The Forum will feature Janet Wolf, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, and Lanny Ebenstein, political scientist, author, and educator, who are from opposite sides of our community's political spectrum, and will include a presentation by representatives of the League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo, about their nationally acclaimed study and report on best practices in promoting “Civil Discourse” on public policy issues.

We hope to expose some new ideas about how each of us can promote and participate in more meaningful public dialog about how we are to be governed. Please join us to listen and be a part of what promises to be a lively and informative discussion.

Parking at the adjacent City Parking Lot, first hour free. Bring your lunch, coffee/tea available.