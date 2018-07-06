Friday, July 6 , 2018, 4:16 pm | Fair 83º

 
 
 
 

Canary & Core Power Yoga

July 6, 2018 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Canary & Core Power Yoga

Where: Kimpton Canary Hotel
When: Friday, July 6
Time: 6-9 PM
 
Check in: 6 PM 

Yoga: 6:45-7:45 PM
After Party: Until 9 PM
 
$15 Early Bird Tickets can be purchased at nightout.com
Price includes yoga class and small bites.

 

Event Details

 
 
 