Canary Hotel New Year's Eve 2017 Masquerade Ball

December 31, 2016 from 8:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.

Join us for our New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball and ring in the New Year on our stunning rooftop terrace at Kimpton Canary Santa Barbara! Enjoy sweet & savory bites from Finch & Fork Restaurant, craft cocktails, champagne, live entertainment, and music by DJ Darla Bea. Tickets are $100 per person and are available for purchase on https://nightout.com/events/canary-new-years-eve-masquerade-ball/tickets?a=canary-rooftop-nye-tickets-pr