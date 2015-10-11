Calendar » Cancer Center Walk/Run

October 11, 2015 from 8:00am - 12:00pm

The 23rd Annual Cancer Center Walk/Run is a family friendly event! The 10K Run begins at 8:00 am, the 5K Walk/Run starts at 8:30 am and the Kids' Fun Run begins at 10:00 am. A complimentary brunch buffet will be provided by the Four Seasons Resort, Santa Barbara.

All proceeds raised by the Walk/Run benefit programs at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

All participants who raise a minimum of $100 will receive a free entry fee.

To learn more or to register for the event, please visit: www.ccsb.org/walkrun2015.