Cancer Prevention Fair

May 19, 2012 from 9:00 am - noon

FREE Cancer Screenings available for those who are uninsured or under-insured • Skin cancer screening (for ages 20+) • Visual oral cancer screening (for ages 30+) • Clinical breast exam (for ages 40+) • Colon cancer at-home screening kits (for ages 50-75) Cancer Prevention Information • HPV vaccine & cervical cancer • Hereditary family cancer risk • Prostate cancer • Ovarian cancer • Diet and exercise • How and why to stop using tobacco Call toll free 1-855-CHS-WELL (1-855-247-9355).