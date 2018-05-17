Cancer Prevention: From Research to Public Benefit
Cancer Prevention: From Research to Public Benefit
Join us to learn about the state of cancer prevention research from the perspective of Peter Greenwald, MD, DrPH, former Associate Director for Cancer Prevention at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and former Assistant Surgeon General in the U.S. Public Health Service.
Parking
Please use the main entrance at:
540 West Pueblo Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Free valet parking available
Reservations required
Please RSVP by May 14 to (805) 879-5698 or [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara
- Starts: May 17, 2018 6:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Ridley-Tree Cancer Center - Wolf Education & Training Center
