May 17, 2018 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Cancer Prevention: From Research to Public Benefit

Join us to learn about the state of cancer prevention research from the perspective of Peter Greenwald, MD, DrPH, former Associate Director for Cancer Prevention at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and former Assistant Surgeon General in the U.S. Public Health Service.

Parking

Please use the main entrance at:

540 West Pueblo Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Free valet parking available

Reservations required

Please RSVP by May 14 to (805) 879-5698 or [email protected]