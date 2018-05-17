Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 3:34 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Cancer Prevention: From Research to Public Benefit

May 17, 2018 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Lecture Series

Join us to learn about the state of cancer prevention research from the perspective of Peter Greenwald, MD, DrPH, former Associate Director for Cancer Prevention at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and former Assistant Surgeon General in the U.S. Public Health Service.

Parking
Please use the main entrance at:
540 West Pueblo Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Free valet parking available

Reservations required
Please RSVP by May 14 to (805) 879-5698 or [email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: May 17, 2018 6:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Ridley-Tree Cancer Center - Wolf Education & Training Center
  • Sponsors: Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara
 
 
 