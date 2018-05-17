Calendar » Cancer Prevention: From Research to Public Benefit

May 17, 2018 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Join us to learn about the state of cancer prevention research from the perspective of Peter Greenwald, MD, DrPH, former Associate Director for Cancer Prevention at the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

Thursday, May 17

6:00 - 7:00 pm

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center - Wolf Education & Training Center

Parking: please use the main entrance at 540 W. Pueblo Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Free valet parking.

Reservations Required. Please RSVP by May 14 to (805) 879-5698 or [email protected]

About Peter Greenwald, MD, DrPH

Dr. Peter Greenwald is the former Associate Director for Cancer Prevention at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), National Institutes of Health (NIH) and a former Assistant Surgeon General in the U.S. Public Health Service.

Dr. Greenwald established NCI's Division of Cancer Prevention to reduce cancer incidence, morbidity, and mortality through clinical and public health research.