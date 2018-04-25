Calendar » Candidate Forum 3rd District

April 25, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Candidates running in Santa Barbara's 3rd District Special Election for City Council will gather at the Library at Harding University Partnership School on April 25, 2018 at 7:00PM for a candidates forum. A Meet-and-Greet will commence at 7:00pm, with the forum starting at 7:30pm.

The forum is an opportunity for residents to ask the candidates questions and hear them speak on the issues they are most concerned with. Sylvia Uribe, an award winning producer and lead anchor for Noticias on TVSB, and Luis Villegas, the President of the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and a Santa Barbara Foundation Board of Trustee Member, will be moderating the forum.

This grassroots organized non-partisan forum is Free, open to the public and will be in held in Spanish and English to allow the greatest level of participation.

MAP: Harding Partnership University School

_______________________________________

The election will be held on June 5, 2018. The last date to register to vote is May 21, 2018.

To verify that you are registered to vote, change your address or party affiliation go to:

https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/

To register to vote go to:

https://www.dmv.org/ca-california/voter-registration.php