Calendar » Candidate Forums: SB Council District 3 and County Sheriff

May 1, 2018 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

JUNE 5, ELECTION—Two candidate forums

Santa Barbara CITY COUNCIL District Three and Santa Barbara County SHERIFF

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara, Education Fund will present two informative forums.

#1. Santa Barbara District Three (Westside) has four candidates:

Oscar Gutierrez, Elizabeth Hunter, Ken Rivas and Michael Vidal will respond to question of the League of Women Voters moderator.

To be held at Harding Elementary School Auditorium, 1625 Robbins St, SB

Tuesday, May 1, 6-7:30 pm

#2. Santa Barbara County Sheriff has three candidates:

Sheriff Bill Brown, Lt. Brian Olmstead and Lt. Eddie Hsueh

To be held at the studios of Sbtv. Soon after the viewing is available on YouTube, SBtv.sb and lwvsantabarbara.org

To be held May 4, Friday 6:30-7:30 pm

Spanish translation and handicap parking available. FORUMS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.



